Next phase of the I-515/U.S. 95 corridor project is starting next week

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Phase Five of the I-515/U.S. 95 corridor project is scheduled to start next week, according to the Nevada Department of Transportation.

Officials said the next phase will include rehabbing and resurfacing pavement as well as adding new signage, signals, lighting, and landscaping. They'll also be improving drainage.

This will be between East Wyoming Avenue and West Sunset Road through Las Vegas, Clark County, and Henderson.

Work is scheduled to be completed next summer.

