Las Vegas breaking news for March 28, 2018

This is a roundup of all the breaking news from around the Las Vegas valley for March 28, 2018.

4:09 A.M.

A man shot himself in the arm accidentally at the Excalibur hotel-casino on 3850 Las Vegas Boulevard. Officers say the man suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

OVERNIGHT:

Around 10:50 P.M. on March 27, two people were shot with a handgun in the 1700 block of Buck Island Street near Owens Avenue and Christy Lane.

Officers say both people shot are expected to be fine and that the scene is still ongoing.

OVERNIGHT:

At approximately 10:33 p.m. on March 27, the Clark County Fire Department responded to a fire at 7200 West Torino Avenue near Blue Diamond Road and Tenaya Way.

Firefighters arrived and found a large single-story house with smoke and fire coming from the back of the home. Firefighters found living quarters in the back of the home that was fully engulfed in flames. Crews fought the fire and knocked it down at a reported time of 11:28 p.m. All occupants were safely evacuated and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

**********************************************

WATCH: Click here to watch 13 Action News

Get more news on the KTNV Facebook and Twitter pages

Download the FREE mobile app for your iPhone or Android

SUBSCRIBE to get breaking news emails delivered to your inbox

Watch KTNV news and livestreams on Roku, Amazon Fire TV and Apple TV

Get KTNV news headlines on your Amazon Echo.