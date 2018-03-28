Las Vegas breaking news for March 27, 2018

This is a roundup of all the breaking news from around the Las Vegas valley for March 26, 2018.

5:45 P.M.

A body was found in the culvert area near Interstate 15 and Lake Mead Boulevard. North Las Vegas police said it's known as a transient sleeping area and they believe the body is of a transient. At this time, police said it does not look suspicious.

5:25 P.M.

Northbound U.S. 95 is closed at Creech Air Force Base due to a suspicious package at the front gate. Nevada Highway Patrol is assisting with traffic while Las Vegas police are on scene assisting with protesters.

**********************************************

WATCH: Click here to watch 13 Action News

Get more news on the KTNV Facebook and Twitter pages

Download the FREE mobile app for your iPhone or Android

SUBSCRIBE to get breaking news emails delivered to your inbox

Watch KTNV news and livestreams on Roku, Amazon Fire TV and Apple TV

Get KTNV news headlines on your Amazon Echo.