Las Vegas breaking news for March 27, 2018

This is a roundup of all the breaking news from around the Las Vegas valley for March 26, 2018.
5:45 P.M.
A body was found in the culvert area near Interstate 15 and Lake Mead Boulevard. North Las Vegas police said it's known as a transient sleeping area and they believe the body is of a transient. At this time, police said it does not look suspicious.
5:25 P.M.
Northbound U.S. 95 is closed at Creech Air Force Base due to a suspicious package at the front gate. Nevada Highway Patrol is assisting with traffic while Las Vegas police are on scene assisting with protesters.