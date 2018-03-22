Las Vegas breaking news for March 22, 2018

This is a roundup of all the breaking news from around the Las Vegas valley for March 22, 2018.
4:19 P.M.
Las Vegas police are investigating a suspicious package near a business at the 8200 block of South Eastern Avenue, near Windmill Parkway. The call came in about the package around 1:39 p.m. An armored police unit showed up to investigate.
This story is developing. More information to come.
6 A.M.
A hit-and-run involving an SUV caused Flamingo Road to close in both directions near Torrey Pines Drive.
According to police, a female pedestrian in her 50s was crossing the street on Flamingo when they were hit by the SUV.
She was transported to UMC Trauma with life-threatening injuries.