Las Vegas breaking news for March 22, 2018

This is a roundup of all the breaking news from around the Las Vegas valley for March 22, 2018.

4:19 P.M.

Las Vegas police are investigating a suspicious package near a business at the 8200 block of South Eastern Avenue, near Windmill Parkway. The call came in about the package around 1:39 p.m. An armored police unit showed up to investigate.

This story is developing. More information to come.

6 A.M.

A hit-and-run involving an SUV caused Flamingo Road to close in both directions near Torrey Pines Drive.

According to police, a female pedestrian in her 50s was crossing the street on Flamingo when they were hit by the SUV.

She was transported to UMC Trauma with life-threatening injuries.

A hit-and-run crash has shut down Flamingo near Torrey Pines. #Traffic should avoid the area while @LVMPD officers investigate #GMLV pic.twitter.com/nXtVGclpvS — Yasmeen Hassan (@YasmeenTV) March 22, 2018

5:30 A.M.

Chopper 13 was over the scene of a rollover crash alongside the southbound U.S. 95 on-ramp. Emergency vehicles have closed the on-ramp near Summerlin Parkway.

