Las Vegas breaking news for March 17, 2018

This is a roundup of all the breaking news from around the Las Vegas valley for March 17, 2018.

7:22 P.M.

An ATV rollover crash was reported near Gold Butte Road and State Route 170 around 3:16 p.m. The driver of the ATV has since been airlifted for medical treatment.

7:07 P.M.

A single-story house caught fire at 5077 Naomi Drive, near Nellis Boulevard and Hacienda Avenue, around 6:12 p.m. Crews were able to knock down the fire within 9 minutes. The fire is under investigation, and no injuries were reported.

