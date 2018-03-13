Las Vegas breaking news for March 12, 2018

This is a roundup of all the breaking news from around the Las Vegas valley for March 12, 2018.
7:50 P.M.
The Clark County Fire Department responded to a report of a fire at 3572 Tioga Way, near Eastern Avenue and Desert Inn Road. Upon arrival, personnel reported heavy smoke and flames from the garage of a single story home. The fire was knocked down at approximately 8:10 p.m. The fire is currently under investigation. Damages have not been estimated at this time. There are no reported injuries.
4 P.M.
The man with a gun near Torrey Pines and West La Palma Parkway has been taken into custody. He was arrested around 3:50 p.m. The school lockdown has been lifted.
2:45 P.M.
A man with a gun on an apartment balcony is threatening to "shoot to kill" near West La Palma Parkway and Torrey Pines Drive (between West Tropicana and Hacienda avenues). Police have told a nearby daycare to keep children indoors until the situation is brought under control. Marion Early Elementary School has also been placed on lockdown.
Marion Earl Elementary remains on lockdown as @LVMPD is dealing with armed man on apartment balcony near Torrey Pines & Tropicana. Kids are safe, but long lines of parents waiting to pick children up. @KTNVpic.twitter.com/YlirMKW6SJ
According to police, a man confronted a woman who was standing next to his car in the parking lot of Cheetahs. The man pulled out a handgun and fired a warning shot to the ground. READ MORE
6:02 A.M.
Fire crews responded to a home with flames near Jones Boulevard and the U.S. 95 that appears to have started in a chicken coop. READ MORE
UPDATE: 5:57AM 6224 Fairwood Ave chicken coop fire, outside rear of 1-sto house - OUT, dmg mostly exterior, $20K, heating lamps appear to started fire, no injuries, units picking up, returning to service. PIO1 pic.twitter.com/AIqcaqE6y1