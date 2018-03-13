Las Vegas breaking news for March 12, 2018

This is a roundup of all the breaking news from around the Las Vegas valley for March 12, 2018.

7:50 P.M.

The Clark County Fire Department responded to a report of a fire at 3572 Tioga Way, near Eastern Avenue and Desert Inn Road. Upon arrival, personnel reported heavy smoke and flames from the garage of a single story home. The fire was knocked down at approximately 8:10 p.m. The fire is currently under investigation. Damages have not been estimated at this time. There are no reported injuries.

4 P.M.

The man with a gun near Torrey Pines and West La Palma Parkway has been taken into custody. He was arrested around 3:50 p.m. The school lockdown has been lifted.

2:45 P.M.

A man with a gun on an apartment balcony is threatening to "shoot to kill" near West La Palma Parkway and Torrey Pines Drive (between West Tropicana and Hacienda avenues). Police have told a nearby daycare to keep children indoors until the situation is brought under control. Marion Early Elementary School has also been placed on lockdown.

Marion Earl Elementary remains on lockdown as @LVMPD is dealing with armed man on apartment balcony near Torrey Pines & Tropicana. Kids are safe, but long lines of parents waiting to pick children up. @KTNV pic.twitter.com/YlirMKW6SJ — Bryan Callahan (@BCallahanKTNV) March 12, 2018

6:41 A.M.

According to police, a man confronted a woman who was standing next to his car in the parking lot of Cheetahs. The man pulled out a handgun and fired a warning shot to the ground. READ MORE

6:02 A.M.

Fire crews responded to a home with flames near Jones Boulevard and the U.S. 95 that appears to have started in a chicken coop. READ MORE

UPDATE: 5:57AM 6224 Fairwood Ave chicken coop fire, outside rear of 1-sto house - OUT, dmg mostly exterior, $20K, heating lamps appear to started fire, no injuries, units picking up, returning to service. PIO1 pic.twitter.com/AIqcaqE6y1 — Las Vegas FireRescue (@LasVegasFD) March 12, 2018

2:42 A.M.

Las Vegas police are reporting that nine prisoners were traveling on a private transport van when they and Nevada Highway Patrol had to respond to the area of Blue Diamond Road and Buffalo Drive.

Three prisoners reportedly became combative, threatened to assault the guards, and began trying to flip the van over by rocking it.

Get KTNV news headlines on your Amazon Echo.