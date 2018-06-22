Las Vegas breaking news for June 22, 2018

This is a roundup of all the breaking news from around the Las Vegas valley for June 22, 2018.

7 A.M.

Fire crews are at the scene of a fire at Red Rock Canyon and are currently working to extinguish the fire.

Smoke from the fire can be seen from the Las Vegas valley.

4:53 A.M.

Officers responded to a report of a robbery at the Rebel gas station on Flamingo Road and Rainbow Boulevard. According to police, two people entered the gas station armed with handguns and demanded money from the register. Both suspects then fled the scene and have yet to be caught.

No one was injured during the robbery.

