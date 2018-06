This is a roundup of all the breaking news from around the Las Vegas valley for June 20, 2018.

6:05 A.M.

A mobile home caught fire in a neighborhood near Boulder Highway and Sandhill Road.

Chopper 13 saw neighbors attempting to hold the blaze at bay until fire crews arrived on scene. Crews were able to get the blaze under control by 6:30 a.m. but it is unknown if anyone was injured during the incident.

