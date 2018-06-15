Las Vegas breaking news for June 2, 2018

This is a roundup of all the breaking news from around the Las Vegas valley for June 2, 2018.

6:25 P.M.

Las Vegas Fire and Rescue says there was a vehicle fire around 5:22 p.m. near Charleston Boulevard and Redwood Street. The victim was pulled out of the burning car and taken to the hospital. West Charleston Boulevard is closed from Rainbow Boulevard to Torrey Pines Drive as crews investigate what happened.

UPDATE JUNE 6: Las Vegas police say the woman injured in the vehicle fire has died. She was identified as 78-year-old Marcia Davis of Las Vegas by police.

6:15 P.M.

Emergency crews are at the scene of a serious crash on Rainbow Boulevard, just north of Charleston Boulevard. READ MORE.

2:43 P.M.

1,200 customers are without power due to a power pole that burned and failed during the fire near Charleston Boulevard and 15th Street. Las Vegas Fire and Rescue says the power is out to prevent injuries and start new fires. Energy should be restored in about two hours.

Eastbound Charleston Boulevard is back open to traffic, while the westbound lane is still closed.

1:48 P.M.

After calling in a second alarm, firefighters were able to put out the house fire near Charleston Boulevard and 15th Street. No injuries were reported.

UPDATE: 2nd-alarm brought in for manpower, pretty hot outside, bulk of fire KNOCKDOWN, checkN for extension, no injuries. E Charleston Bl closed 15th St to 17th St #PIO1News pic.twitter.com/Rc5tZtyq9F — Las Vegas FireRescue (@LasVegasFD) June 2, 2018

1:25 P.M.

Eastbound and westbound Charleston Boulevard is shut down from 15th Street to Bruce Street as firefighters battle a house fire, which is related to the tree fire.

1:10 P.M.

Multiple trees caught fire at 1547 East Charleston Boulevard, near Maryland Parkway. A shed also caught fire, along with a backyard full of debris and junk. Firefighters say that it's spreading to another nearby house. More information to come.

10:15 A.M.

A body was discovered in a burned vehicle off Interstate 15 near Jean, Nevada around 6:16 a.m. Las Vegas police say the cause of death is unknown. Homicide and arson investigators are on scene. There are no traffic delays in the area. UPDATE JUNE 15: The Clark County coroner identified the body as Yukio Hamada. The person's gender and age are unknown. She died of thermal injuries and her death was ruled an accident.

