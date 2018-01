This is a roundup of all the breaking news from around the Las Vegas valley for January 8, 2018.

OVERNIGHT

Police say a man in his 30s was stabbed earlier today at the Siegel Suites on South Martin Luther King Boulevard. The victim was transported to hospital with non-life threatening stab wounds. A black male, reportedly armed with a shotgun, was seen running from the scene before officers arrived. Police say there could be more than one suspect. The stabbing was reported at 12:47 a.m.

