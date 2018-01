This is a roundup of all the breaking news from around the Las Vegas valley for January 1, 2018.

4:20 A.M.

Police say that a man driving a SUV ran a red light at Martin Luther King and Lake Mead boulevards and hit a taxi. A female inside the taxi was ejected. A total of 5 people were transported to the hospital, including the man driving the SUV. All of the people who were transported are expected to survive. Police believe the man driving the SUV was impaired.

-------------------------------------------------------

WATCH: Click here to watch 13 Action News

Get more news on the KTNV Facebook and Twitter pages

SUBSCRIBE to get breaking news emails delivered to your inbox

Watch KTNV news and livestreams on Roku and Apple TV