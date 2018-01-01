Las Vegas breaking news for December 31, 2017

This is a roundup of all the breaking news from around the Las Vegas valley for December 31, 2017.
9:24 P.M.
Police say a man was shot multiple times in the 4800 block of Chantilly Avenue, near Charleston and Nellis boulevards, earlier this evening. The shooting was reported at 8:35 p.m. He was transported to UMC Trauma. No one has been arrested at this time.
8 P.M.
A man was shot on Parliament Place, near Owens Avenue and Pecos Road, Sunday evening. The shooting was reported at 6:49 p.m. Police say that the man went to a neighbor’s house after been shot. Police say the wound is life threatening.