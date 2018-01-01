Las Vegas breaking news for December 31, 2017

This is a roundup of all the breaking news from around the Las Vegas valley for December 31, 2017.

9:24 P.M.

Police say a man was shot multiple times in the 4800 block of Chantilly Avenue, near Charleston and Nellis boulevards, earlier this evening. The shooting was reported at 8:35 p.m. He was transported to UMC Trauma. No one has been arrested at this time.

8 P.M.

A man was shot on Parliament Place, near Owens Avenue and Pecos Road, Sunday evening. The shooting was reported at 6:49 p.m. Police say that the man went to a neighbor’s house after been shot. Police say the wound is life threatening.

-------------------------------------------------------

WATCH: Click here to watch 13 Action News

Get more news on the KTNV Facebook and Twitter pages

SUBSCRIBE to get breaking news emails delivered to your inbox

Watch KTNV news and livestreams on Roku and Apple TV