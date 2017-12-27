Las Vegas breaking news for December 27, 2017

7:59 A.M.

A motorcycle and a car were involved in a fatal crash near South Fort Apache Road and West Katie Avenue. READ MORE

#Traffic Alert: Ft. Apache south of Twain is CLOSED for a serious crash pic.twitter.com/cSePOOg234 — Yasmeen Hassan (@YasmeenTV) December 27, 2017

7:11 A.M.

Homicide detectives are on-scene investigating an apparent homicide. Two victims were found shot in the loading dock area of the Swap Meet at 2901 West Washington, near Rancho Drive. FULL STORY

6:15 A.M.

Two vehicles were involved in a crash on Mojave Road and Stewart Avenue. At this time it is unknown if anyone was injured in the crash. This is a developing situation.

6:00 A.M.

A truck driver confronted two men after seeing them remove items from the back of his semi in the area of Wynn Road and Twain Avenue. Police have set up a perimeter in the area. READ MORE

OVERNIGHT

A Las Vegas boy is fighting for his life this morning after police say he shot himself in the 3300 block of Covey Lane, near Las Vegas Boulevard and Cheyenne Avenue. Police would not say if the shooting was accidental or intentional and did not provide an age.

The boy has been transported to the hospital and is currently in critical condition.

