Las Vegas breaking news for December 26, 2017

This is a roundup of all the breaking news from around the Las Vegas valley for December 26, 2017.

2:05 P.M.

Las Vegas police say that the crash near East Bonanza Road and Linn Lane is fatal.

2 P.M.

Las Vegas police say a serious crash has closed East Bonanza Road at Linn Lane. The road is closed in all directions. Fatal Detail has been advised. Expect delays in area.

8:02 A.M.

Police confirm a double rollover crash occurred at Silverado Ranch and Decatur Boulevards. One of the drivers involved in the crash walked away from the incident but was located a short distance away.

This is a developing story.

OVERNIGHT

A crash involving two vehicles in the 3200 block of West Cheyenne Avenue, near Simmons Street. Both vehicles rolled over and the drivers involved, A 33-year-old man and a 50-year-old woman, were transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

Police suspect the 33-year-old man was impaired.

-------------------------------------------------------

WATCH: Click here to watch 13 Action News

Get more news on the KTNV Facebook and Twitter pages

SUBSCRIBE to get breaking news emails delivered to your inbox

Watch KTNV news and livestreams on Roku and Apple TV