Las Vegas breaking news for December 26, 2017

This is a roundup of all the breaking news from around the Las Vegas valley for December 26, 2017.
2:05 P.M.
Las Vegas police say that the crash near East Bonanza Road and Linn Lane is fatal.
2 P.M.
Las Vegas police say a serious crash has closed East Bonanza Road at Linn Lane. The road is closed in all directions. Fatal Detail has been advised. Expect delays in area.
8:02 A.M.
Police confirm a double rollover crash occurred at Silverado Ranch and Decatur Boulevards. One of the drivers involved in the crash walked away from the incident but was located a short distance away.
OVERNIGHT
A crash involving two vehicles in the 3200 block of West Cheyenne Avenue, near Simmons Street. Both vehicles rolled over and the drivers involved, A 33-year-old man and a 50-year-old woman, were transported to the hospital with serious injuries.