Las Vegas breaking news for December 25, 2017

This is a roundup of all the breaking news from around the Las Vegas valley for December 25, 2017.

7:45 P.M.

Two vehicles were involved in a double rollover crash in North Las Vegas on West Cheyenne Avenue just west of Simmons Street. Both drivers had to be extricated and were transported to UMC with serious injuries. West Cheyenne is closed in both directions at the location while the investigation is being conducted.

#Breaking Auto accident involving two vehicles in the 3200 block of west Cheyenne. Both vehicles rolled over and drivers transported with serious injuries. Drivers Please avoid the area. — NLVPD (@NLVPD) December 26, 2017

12:30 P.M.

Five vehicles involved in crash near Carey Avenue and Rancho Drive. Police say one of the vehicles rolled over and caught fire. However, only two minor injuries have been reported so far. Road closures in effect.

OVERNIGHT

A man in his 40s was shot around 11:43 p.m. Sunday night in the 2600 block of Sherwood Street. Police found the gunshot victim lying in the courtyard of Sherwood Apartments. He was transported to a local hospital. His condition is unknown.

