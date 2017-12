This is a roundup of all the breaking news from around the Las Vegas valley for December 21, 2017.

8:30 P.M.

UPDATE: Police say Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Captain James LaRochelle has been safely located.

6:48 P.M.

Police are investigating a serious crash near Russell Road and Galleria Drive. Officials say it happened around 5:46 p.m. Drivers are advised to avoid the area. MORE INFO.

