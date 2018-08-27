Las Vegas breaking news for August 27, 2018

This is a roundup of all the breaking news from around the Las Vegas valley for August 27, 2018.
9:10 A.M.
A single-engine Cessna 150 plane has landed on southbound Interstate 15 near the Sloan exit after having engine problems. The plane was moved to the shoulder of the freeway after landing. No injuries have been reported of the two on board. Traffic is open but there are delays in the area.
Police say the juvenile struck by a vehicle near Brown Junior High School in Henderson is stable. The 12-year-old boy was hit by a pickup. Speed and alcohol not believed to be a factor. Warm Springs Road is closed in both directions between Cannes and Fife.
7:15 A.M.
A juvenile has been injured near Brown Junior High School near East Warm Springs and North Racetrack roads. According to a preliminary report, the child was hit by a vehicle and transported to University Medical Center. Condition of the child is unknown at this time. The driver stayed on the scene.