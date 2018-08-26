Las Vegas breaking news for August 26, 2018

This is a roundup of all the breaking news from around the Las Vegas valley for August 26, 2018.

10 A.M.

There are currently more than 1,500 customers in the 89141 zip code (Southern Highlands) without power. Estimated time of restoration is 11 a.m. No reason for outage listed on NV Energy website.

1:53A.M.

Las Vegas Fire and Rescue firefighters responded to a call of heavy smoke at the La Terra Garden Apartments where, apparently, the occupants had fallen asleep while cooking food on a camping stove that was up against the kitchen wall, setting the wall on fire. No one was injured and damage is estimated at $25,000.

**********************************************

WATCH: Click here to watch 13 Action News

Get more news on the KTNV Facebook and Twitter pages

Download the FREE mobile app for your iPhone or Android

SUBSCRIBE to get breaking news emails delivered to your inbox

Watch KTNV news and livestreams on Roku, Amazon Fire TV and Apple TV

Get KTNV news headlines on your Amazon Echo.