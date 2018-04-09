Las Vegas breaking news for April 9, 2018

This is a roundup of all the breaking news from around the Las Vegas valley for April 9, 2018.

6:30 A.M.

Police are on the scene of an incident near Sahara Avenue and Maryland Parkway. Police say that a car hit a pedestrian who was crossing the street. There are lane closures in effect. No impairment of the driver suspected. Unknown if pedestrian was in a crosswalk.

OVERNIGHT

A security guard was injured after he was hit by a car while trying to stop 2 men who were allegedly breaking into mailboxes at Coronado Ranch apartments near Rainbow Boulevard and Robindale. Police are looking for the men, the security guard is expected to recover. The incident happened around 12:45 a.m.

