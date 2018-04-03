Las Vegas breaking news for April 3, 2018

KTNV Staff
6:05 AM, Apr 3, 2018
54 mins ago
123chromapixelts/Flickr file photo
Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

This is a roundup of all the breaking news from around the Las Vegas valley for April 3, 2018.

5:02 A.M.

Police confirm a man was stabbed by his girlfriend's father in Downtown Las Vegas near the Golden Nugget hotel-casino. FULL STORY

**********************************************

WATCH: Click here to watch 13 Action News

Get more news on the KTNV Facebook and Twitter pages

Download the FREE mobile app for your iPhone or Android

SUBSCRIBE to get breaking news emails delivered to your inbox

Watch KTNV news and livestreams on RokuAmazon Fire TV and Apple TV

Get KTNV news headlines on your Amazon Echo.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top