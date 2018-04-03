Las Vegas breaking news for April 3, 2018

This is a roundup of all the breaking news from around the Las Vegas valley for April 3, 2018.

5:02 A.M.

Police confirm a man was stabbed by his girlfriend's father in Downtown Las Vegas near the Golden Nugget hotel-casino. FULL STORY

**********************************************

WATCH: Click here to watch 13 Action News

Get more news on the KTNV Facebook and Twitter pages

Download the FREE mobile app for your iPhone or Android

SUBSCRIBE to get breaking news emails delivered to your inbox

Watch KTNV news and livestreams on Roku, Amazon Fire TV and Apple TV

Get KTNV news headlines on your Amazon Echo.