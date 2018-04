This is a roundup of all the breaking news from around the Las Vegas valley for April 11, 2018.

4:30 A.M.

An incident involving a semi on Interstate 15 has forced the closure of the St. Rose Parkway on-ramp.

Debris was seen scattered across the side fo the interstate. There are few traffic delays in the area and another lane was recently opened.

