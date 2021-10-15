Newlywed couple says family missed their Las Vegas wedding due to Southwest flight cancelations

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A newlywed couple is demanding an apology from Southwest Airlines.

The couple says their family missed their wedding in Las Vegas because their flight was canceled.

Kimberly and Kyle say their families were caught up in the mess of cancellations last week.

The new bride says Southwest was rude and disrespectful.

"We for sure could have either found them a flight out of a different airline or rented a big vehicle and all my family drove down together," she said. "There definitely could have been a different solution have we just had a bit more warning, and that's the most upsetting. More than more so than anything else."

The couple got married last Saturday, Facetiming the ceremony with their parents.

Her father was supposed to walk her down the aisle.

Meanwhile, Southwest says the cancellations were due to a number of issues including bad weather, inadequate staffing and a problems with their air traffic controller.

