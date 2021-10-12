Mccarran flight cancellations continue Monday for Southwest Airlines

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) —

Southwest customers at McCarran dealt with cancellations and delays again, Monday, after a weekend full of cancellations made by the airline.

The company sent a statement to ABC 13, attributing the issues to "weather and other operational challenges" and say that employee demonstrations were not the cause of the delays.

Blayne Haynes is just one of the many Southwest Airline passengers who encountered canceled or delayed flights Monday, forcing his family to stay one more night in Las Vegas Although, Southwest was able to put them on new flights, instead of traveling together, Blayne, his girlfriend, and his sister have to take three separate flights back home.

“It’s been a really great few days but then of course all the stuff with Southwest happened yesterday and this weekend. We were affected by it this morning, so we got here, we left our hotel at 6:00 a.m. now it’s 9:30 a.m. and we are still in Vegas. The best Southwest could do is get us out tomorrow they’re putting us in a hotel tonight which is nice but then there’s no transportation provided even though they said there was. We called the hotel and they said they’re not doing transportation, because of COVID, which Southwest did not mention”, said Haynes.

Other Southwest customers we spoke to claim that Southwest was offering passengers vouchers to change their flights to the following day, as they dealt with the canceled flights.

Passenger Brandon Henning says he experienced the normal short-term delays and was not affected by the nationwide Southwest cancellations.

“We had a 6:05 a.m. flight that got delayed till 7:45 a.m. so it was a couple of hours delayed, with the arrival here in Vegas, but it was not too big of a deal,” said Henning.

As of now Southwest Airlines has rescheduled the majority of their flights and are accommodating passengers at McCarran International Airport.

Southwest Airlines is encouraging their customers to check their flight status before going to the airport, on southwest.com.