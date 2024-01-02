Newly released body camera footage shows more of police response to UNLV shooting

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Additional body-worn camera footage released by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is shedding new light on the police response to a shooting on the UNLV campus last month.

The department on Tuesday released an additional two hours and 30 minutes of footage from three officers' body cameras.

All three videos can be viewed on LVMPD's YouTube page here:



Viewer discretion is advised.

The gunman, who killed three university faculty members and injured a fourth at the Lee Business School on Dec. 6, was killed in a shootout with University Police Services officers.

He's since been identified as Anthony Polito, a man who'd sought employment at the university but been denied multiple times.

There were no known connections between Polito and the faculty members he shot that day — at least none that have been revealed publicly.

Polito had an apartment in Henderson and was employed at St. Rose University.