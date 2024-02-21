New video shows man accused of attacking district court judge spitting on corrections officer

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Channel 13 has obtained a new video showing 33-year-old Deobra Redden spitting on a corrections officer hours after he was captured in a now viral video leaping over a judicial bench and attacking District Court Judge Mary Kary Holthus early January.

In body cam video, you can see the suspect being escorted into a cell by at least five corrections officers.

While Redden is being placed against a wall, he turns his head to the right and spits at one of the officers.

Seconds later, a one of the officers appears to smack the suspect in the face.

Redden is facing several charges after leaping over the judicial bench to attack the Las Vegas judge as she was sentencing him on an unrelated attempted battery charge.

The incident was captured in courtroom video and has since gone viral.

Channel 13 was able to obtain photos prosecutors submitted as evidence showing the after math after the attack.

In the pictures you can clearly see Judge Holthus' desk covered in blood and her papers scattered across the desk.

This month, transcripts were released revealing what witnesses said about the terrifying moments.

Judge Holthus told grand jurors during her five years as a judge, she's never dealt with a situation like this before.

"It happened incredibly fast," she said. "I slammed against a wall. We have a marble wall behind my bench. My glasses flew, my head slammed against the wall."

Holthus said the interaction started out calm and Redden explained he was doing better and how he was a changed person. But Holthus told him the problem was every time he got better, he would "get back out, somebody gets hurt or you do something scary."

As she was about to sentence him, the attack happened. Holthus said she is thankful for her law clerk and marshal who were there by her side.

"I wouldn't have survived the multiple blows to the head," she said.

Holthus described how Redden 'trampolined like Superman' over the four-foot high bench. She said she was hiding under her bench in a fetal position until the situation was resolved.

She told jurors she is still dealing with physical and emotional pain from the attack.

"Even after I shower, I was still pulling, combing out chunks of hair," Holthus said. "I was just achy like after you've been in a wreck."

Redden is scheduled to be back in court for arraignment on February 29.

The law clerk who helped pull Redden off of the Judge will be honored Wednesday by the Las Vegas City Council.