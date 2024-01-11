New tech meets rap at CES 2024 mental fitness display

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — We all know CES is where you can find the latest high tech gadgets. So, we went to the convention Wednesday in search of something new. What I found was an app that brings technology and rapping together to help improve your mental health.

They may not be Jay Z or Nicki Minaj, but these folks are rapping to improve their health.

AARP, the group that focuses on helping people over the age of 50, and Freestyle, a company that uses improv and freestyling to improve confidence, are partnering to launch a new app.

Co-founder of Freestyle Sammy Wegent talked with us at the convention center.

"The way that we approach mental fitness is through play…we really want to exercise your brain. These games come from the world of improv, comedy, freestyle rap, and it's backed by neuroscience."

The app is called Flowzone, you start by selecting a tune that matches your current state of mind.

From there you are given a name created by AI that helps improve your mental fitness. A lot of these games require a little improv.

Rapper and actor Utkarsh Ambudkar, who you may have seen in the movie Pitch Perfect, is a huge advocate for what rapping and free styling can do for your mental wellness.

We asked how Ambudkar feels after working with this app.

"The uncomfortable spots that we put our brain in is where the most growth occurs. This app is a fun way to create a community that hopefully can help people age gracefully."