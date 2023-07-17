New study shows high concentration of microplastics in Lake Tahoe

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A new study shows Lake Tahoe has a high concentration of microplastics.

Researchers collected samples from 38 lakes located in 23 different countries with different environmental conditions and then compared them to water taken from subtropical ocean currents that are currently considered some of the greatest plastic accumulation zones in the world.

Scientists filtered for plastic larger than 250 microns, which for context, is about the width of three strands of hair.

Researchers found microplastics in all 38 lakes. Three of the lakes, including Lake Tahoe, Lake Lugano, and Lake Maggiore at the Swiss-Italian border, had concentrations higher than what was observed in the ocean.

While scientists said Lake Lugano and Maggiore were particularly vulnerable due being in densely populated areas and having more ways for plastics to be deposited, Lake Tahoe "is an anomaly in the study."

"With this study, we now know that plastics exist in high concentrations in Lake Tahoe and could be having an impact on the ecosystem and animals living in the lake. This shows us that there are always emerging issues that need to be addressed so we can try to preserve the lake into the future," said Sudeep Chandra, a professor of limnology and director of the Global Water Center at the University of Nevada, Reno.

Researchers added that it's unclear where all of the plastics are coming from.

"The mechanism of transport of these plastics is not clear especially when we talk about very small fragments or textile fibers. We are wearing a lot of synthetic clothes, the majority of which are made of polyester, and they end up in aquatic systems. Even from far away, there can be atmospheric circulation and patterns that can carry these plastics a long way," said Veronica Nava, a visiting postdoctor scholar at the University of Nevada Reno from the University of Milano-Bicocca in Italy. "We still believe the concentration of plastics is linked to the human presence."

The City of South Lake Tahoe recently banned the use of plastic bags as well as single-use plastic water bottles, which will go into effect next year. The non-profit League to Save Lake Tahoe is also piloting the use of robots that are programmed to clean up trash on the lake shore.