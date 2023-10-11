New Strip casino could be coming to Fashion Show Mall

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A new casino could be coming to the Las Vegas Strip.

Last week, Howard Hughes Holdings announced they were forming a new division in the company called Seaport Entertainment. The division will manage entertainment-related assets in New York and Las Vegas.

That includes the Las Vegas Aviators as well as the company's ownership in Jean-Georges Restaurants and its 80% interest in the air rights above Fashion Show Mall, which the company said is intended to be used to create a new casino on the Strip.

However, the company didn't clarify how far along they were in the planning process or lay out a timeline on when the matter could be discussed next.

In the meantime, the company has selected former MGM Resorts Interntional executive and former President & COO of CityCenter, Anton D. Nikodemus, to run the new division. In that role, he oversaw operations for The Cosmopolitan, Vdara, and ARIA.

"I am excited to lead this new division of Howard Hughes and join the outstanding. team that is forming Seaport Entertainment," Nikodemus said. "There is tremendous opportunity ahead as we harness the potential and unlock the value inherent in these one-of-a-kind assets located in New York and Las Vegas - two of our country's most dynamic entertainment destinations - and pursue new opportunities for accelerated growth."