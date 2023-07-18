New SpringHill Suites hotel opens at Decatur Commons

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Another hotel has officially opened their doors in Las Vegas.

On Tuesday, SpringHill Suites by Marriott welcomed the first set of travelers. The new hotel is located at 6590 South Decatur Boulevard, which is off the 215 at Decatur Commons. The retail development also includes a Starbucks and Dotty's gaming lounge.

"This is the tech corridor that is quickly emerging. This is really corporate headquarters row here, whether it's gaming or gaming manufacturing or so many other industries that are coming from around the world to relocate and want a presence on the West Coast and in Southern Nevada," Clark County commissioner Michael Naft said. "We're building out the tech district and we're doing everything we can, from the county's perspective, to make this an attractive place to be, to build, and to continue to develop our community out."

The project originally began in 2018. The 75,000-square-foot property includes 127 rooms, a dining room, meeting space, pool, hot tub, fitness center, and 24-hour marketplace. It's also pet-friendly.

"We felt like the southwest part of town was ripe for some future hotel development. The area's really booming. There's a lot of technology and corporate offices that weren't here five years ago," Todd Nigro, the Chief Financial Officer of Nigro Construction, said. "We feel like the hotel is perfectly positioned to take advantage of that growth while also taking advantage of only being away from Harry Reid International Airport, Allegiant Stadium, T-Mobile Arena, the future A's facility. So we feel like the site is perfectly located to get business from the community as well as the resort corridor."