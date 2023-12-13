New Southern Nevada employment dashboard to revolutionize hiring, training process

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Global Economic Alliance (LVGEA) hosted a conference Tuesday introducing a new way of connecting Southern Nevada to workers.

LVGEA, Workforce Connections, Applied Analysis and other companies collaborated to create this new Talent Pipeline Dashboard.

The new website is free and plans to connect potential employees with all types of work opportunities and training needed to thrive.

"Making sure our workforce can continue to develop and grow here in Southern Nevada," said Applied Analysis Principal Jeremy Aguero.

The new dashboardis like an information highway.

To use the dashboard, you type in the field you're looking for, then the site shows matching companies in Southern Nevada, the average wage and the amount of people working in the industry.

There's also a link to the necessary degrees and training you need to successfully apply.

"Every business is out there saying the same thing, man our unemployment rate seems a little high, but I can't find the right people. Often times, that has to do with training and connections and that's what this is all about," said Aguero.

"To use that database, we can actually reach out to them, make contact and share what we have to offer," said Lori Calderon, General Manager of recruiting for Empire Southwest Caterpillar

The LVGEA says they hope this creates a pipeline of qualified workers in the valley, a serious problem in the past.

This comes at a time when Chamberofcommerce.orgranks Las Vegas as the city where artificial intelligence threatens employment the most in the nation. They project a potential 15.8% loss of jobs.

"It's not just the employees that have to evolve, they're having to evolve because the companies are evolving, and we are preparing for the economy of the future today," said Aguero.

LVGEA says the most in demand positions in the valley are those developing software and working alongside A.I.

The success of this dashboard is reliant on a big business buy-in though. LVGEA is in the process of attracting key employers.

"This is going to take a while to get this out into the community to understand that we need your data," said LVGEA CEO & President Tina Quiqley. "We need you to be putting in the types of up-scaling, the types of degrees, they types of training you got."

The dashboard is just for Southern Nevada right now, but if it's successful, the Governor's Office of Workforce Innovation tells Channel 13, they'll extend it statewide.

LVGEA says they'll continue to meet up with companies and educational institutions around Southern Nevada to develop this dashboard.

The dashboard is also designed to be a tool employees can use to better their skills for current and future jobs moving up in the field.