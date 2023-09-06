New shuttle service getting students between Nevada State University, College of Southern Nevada

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — College students will be able to get to class a little bit easier this year.

Nevada State University and the College of Southern Nevada are testing a Campus Computer express shuttle service between four campuses. One 12-passenger shuttle will be the Blue Line, which will travel between CSN's Charleston and North Las Vegas campuses. Two 12-passenger shuttles will be assigned to the Black Line, which will take students between Nevada State University and CSN's campuses in Henderson and North Las Vegas.

The Blue Line will run Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. The Black Line will run Monday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

"With Nevada State and CSN serving students all across the valley, many have a 10, 20, or even 30 mile trip to campus, which can be costly in terms of gas prices or rideshare options," said Dr. DeRionne Pollard, President of Nevada State University. "Offering a free shuttle from various CSN campuses and Nevada State will help our students receive reliable, accessible and affordable rides to school."

Students will need to present a valid Nevada State or CSN student ID in order to ride the shuttle. Students can also download the TripShot app to track the shuttles.

School officials said the shuttle system is a one-year pilot program and is being funded by a grant through the Nevada Governor's Finance Office.

You can learn more about where the shuttle stops are located on campus and how to download the TripShot app here.