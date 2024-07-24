New school aimed at helping child sex trafficking victims to open this fall

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A new school aimed at educating and helping the healing of child sex trafficking victims could open its doors this fall.

​"We had a dream of creating a place like this," said Christina Vela, CEO at St. Jude's Ranch for Children. ​"The entire campus is really primed to help young people feel safe, comfortable, where they can let their guard down and start to open themselves up to the possibilities of how life could look different."​

The school is a partnership between the Clark County School District and St. Jude and will be located in Boulder City.

Vela said students who attend the new school will have a modified curriculum, which could include art and music therapy, yoga, journaling, and other trauma-sensitive services.

​"They are our future, and so we have to disrupt their experiences so that they can live a future of being thriving members of society not continuously being exploited," Vela said.

​Vela said sex trafficking is a hidden form of violence that continues to grow in our valley.

According to a report from the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services, in the first six months of 2020, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department identified 59 minor sex trafficking victims.

Of those children, 43 were reported runaways/missing persons. The majority identified as Black (68%), followed by Hispanic (18%), and white (12%). Most (57) were 14-17 years of age, with four aged 13 years or younger, according to the report.

The principal of the new school, Amy Manning, said a victim's trauma makes it a challenge for them to focus on school.

​"They have been so traumatized, they are going to need extra love and support, so we want to make sure that we are providing them every opportunity to make sure they are successful," Manning said.

She said the Department of Family Services will recommend possible victims to the school and work with St. Jude to decide what grade to place the child in.

She says around 60 students from grades 6-12 will be able to attend the new school and will also have the opportunity to live there.

​"St. Jude's idea was to make it one big neighborhood community. They wouldn't have to be transported to school, which would give us the opportunity to give us a later start time. Research shows it's really great for kids," she said.​

Manning said she hopes to be a positive light for these kids.

"We are going to have tears, we are going to have laughter, but really at the end of the day, if we can just help them on day at a time, that will probably be the most special and impactful thing that I can do in my career, and I am hoping that is the legacy I can leave behind," Manning said.

Manning has hired a full team of licensed teachers, counselors, and support professionals, including six content teachers, two special education teachers, a counselor, an administrative secretary, and an office specialist. Each has begun extensive training, covering topics, such as understanding sex trafficking, hearing a survivor's story, learning the school's core values, and fostering a compassionate environment for students in foster care.

St. Jude’s Ranch for Children’s Healing Center's entire master plan is expected to be completed by the end of October.