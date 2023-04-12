New road links West Henderson to Las Vegas Boulevard

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A new road is officially open in West Henderson and it's expected to help cut down on commute times for drivers.

The City of Henderson said Via Nobila will be an arterial road and connect Via Inspirada to Las Vegas Boulevard.

The 2.75-mile project includes a 178-foot-long bridge over an existing wash, a pedestrian tunnel, storm drains, waterlines, sidewalks, and box culverts.

This project will also serve the West Henderson Hospital, the new Henderson Police substation, and other future developments.

Via Nobila was built in 17 months and cost $50 million.