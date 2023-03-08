New restaurant concept coming to Mandalay Bay

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A new restaurant concept is getting ready to open its doors at Mandalay Bay.

Carver Road Hospitality is releasing new renderings of the Flanker Kitchen + Sports Bar.

"Ideally located at the gateway to Allegiant Stadium and Mandalay Bay, we're creating an exciting and dynamic destination that will not only be one of the best spots in town to watch your favorite sporting events but also a go-to spot for a fantastic burger and a pint from one of the most extensive beer programs on the Strip," Carver Road Hospitality's CEO Sean Christie said.

The dining room has 102 seats as well as a 24-seat dining patio and a takeout window program similar to how stadium concession stands offer grand-and-go food and drinks.

This is the third Flanker Kitchen location. It opened in Salt Lake City in December 2021 with a second location opening up inside the BetMGM Sportsbook at Arizona's State Farm Stadium last year.

The Las Vegas location is scheduled to open on June 10, 2023.