LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A new restaurant coming to the Las Vegas Strip is hiring nearly 200 people.

It's called Ocean Prime and it's scheduled to open this spring.

"Our associates are the centerpiece of our organization and putting associates first is at the core of our way of doing business," said Cameron Mitchell, the founder and CEO of Cameron Mitchell Restaurants. "We have worked to develop a creative atmosphere that is fun, emphasizes quality and rewards our associates and guests. We truly believe in great people delivering genuine hospitality and we are thrilled to begin the search for those candidates to be part of the opening team in Las Vegas."

Jobs up for grabs include everything from chefs and servers to sous chef and dining room manager.

You can apply online.

The company said walk-ins are also welcome at their hiring office at 3717 S. Las Vegas Blvd, #325.

That's on Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. or on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The restaurant is located in the 63 development that's at Las Vegas Boulevard and Harmon Avenue near The Cosmopolitan and the Aria.

The four-story retail and hospitality center will feature 63 tenants and construction is expected to be completed later this year.