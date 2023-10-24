New restaurant agreement bringing 20 Fuzzy's Taco Shops to Nevada

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Fuzzy's Taco Shops could be coming to the valley soon.

According to a press release, the chain has announced a 20-restaurant agreement with Mark Justice, who is looking to expand the brand into Nevada.

Justice currently owns and operates IHOP restaurants in eight states through the restaurant management company Mr. Stax, Inc.

"Mark is a highly-qualified and experienced restaurant operator and we are pleased to welcome him to the Fuzzy's Taco Shop family," said Paul Damico, President of Fuzzy's Taco Shop. "His experience with successfully operating and scaling restaurant brands is exactly what we are looking for in a franchisee and we know he will maintain the integrity of the brand and Fuzzy's culture."

Justice said he is looking at Las Vegas for his first Fuzzy's Taco Shop location, with the goal to expand over the next seven years.

"As a Las Vegas resident, I feel very excited to bring Fuzzy's Taco Shop to the community," Justice said. "The versatility of the concept appeals to guests from young families to third-shift workers and everyone in between."

As of Monday night, the proposed locations of the 20 restaurants haven't been announced.

Fuzzy's Taco Shop currently has 138 franchise-owned and corporate-owned locations in 19 states.