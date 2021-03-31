New research sheds light into why so many grasshoppers came to Vegas in 2019

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Remember the grasshopper invasion of Las Vegas? New research is revealing why they were so attracted to our city.

According to a study in Biology Letters, bright lights -- specifically UV lights -- were to blame for the insect plague.

RELATED STORIES:

Researchers used radars to conduct the study and found more than 45 million grasshoppers flocked to Las Vegas.

Scientists say, during the day the insects gathered in vegetated areas and then swarmed toward artificial lights during the night.