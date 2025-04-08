New plan from Department of Education aims to improve literacy across the state

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — As I continue to track literacy rates across the state, I want to tell you about a revised plan the Department of Education recently released to improve the numbers.

The plan lists several improvements in literacy instruction across all grades, and some of them involve you.

For example, increased family and community engagement, so there are literacy rich environments outside of the classroom.

That means strengthening the bonds between the students, families and the communities they live in.

Also, creating a multi-tiered system of supports. That means using real-time, data-driven interventions in the classroom to identify students who need extra support.

The goal is to then provide that support to those students.

This new plan comes as we are getting a better picture of the education gaps we're facing after the COVID-19 pandemic, which I recently looked into.

Another one is a focus on adolescent literacy, utilizing specialized strategies to prepare middle and high school students for complex reading, writing and comprehension demands.

It's only going to get harder as they get older, so giving them a stronger foundation at the beginning will make it easier.

And keep in mind, this plan isn't a set of directives, but rather guidance to support literacy planning among schools.

