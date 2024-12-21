New Parisian-inspired bar to open in the Arts District

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Petite Boheme, a Parisian-inspired bar owned by James Tree and Keith Bracewell, will open on Monday, Dec. 23, 2024, at 4 p.m.

The bar aims to recall France, but not the France that tourists are familiar with. The walls will be lined with Banksy and Basquiat-inspired art with velveteen seating and vintage Persian rugs.

The indoor seating capacity is 40 people, while the outside has enough space for 30 individuals.

The bar is located at 1407 S Main St, Las Vegas, NV 89104.

You can visit their website for more information here.

