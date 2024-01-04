New nursing school coming to Southern Hills Hospital

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A new nursing school is coming to Las Vegas.

On Thursday, the Galen College of Nursing announced they are planning to open a new campus, which would be based out of Southern Hills Hospital. The college will be an affiliate of HCA Healthcare. HCA's Far West Division has headquarters in Henderson.

"We're eager to welcome Galen College of Nursing to the Las Vegas community. They are an important partner in ushering in the next generation of qualified nurses to help care for our community's increasing healthcare needs," said Shari Chavez, the HCA Healthcare Far West Division Chief Nurse Executive. "These new nursing programs complement our existing educational offerings that include 31 graduate medical education and fellowship programs, as well as our paramedic institute."

The campus will be more than 38,000 square feet and feature a Simulation Center, where students can work in an "immersive, hands-on environment designed to prepare them for real-world healthcare scenarios".

According to school officials, they will offer a two-year Associate Degree in Nursing, ADN, program and a three-year Bachelor of Science in Nursing, BSN, program. Enrollment is open now with the first term scheduled to start in April.

A 2023 study by Scholaroo, an educational research non-profit, analyzed working conditions. for nurses in each state and ranked Nevada fifth in states with the highest nursing shortages in the U.S. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics is also projecting there will be nearly 195,000 registered nurse job openings every year until 2029.