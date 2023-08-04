New nonprofit bringing awareness to Indian classic music, fine arts in Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A newly formed Las Vegas nonprofit is working to bring awareness to Indian classical music and fine arts in the valley.

The India Fine Arts Association of Nevada was formed earlier this year, founded by Nirmalya Chatterjee. He said southern Nevada's South Asian population is rapidly growing, and while there are several local organizations involving various facets of the Indian community, he saw the need for an organization that focuses on India's rich heritage of classical music and arts.

"Where I thought there was some opportunity is to bring in the rich Indian classical music, which is hundreds of years old and it has gone through an evolution," Chatterjee said. "In most other large North American cities, there are some organizations who are promoting Indian classical music, so I thought there was a need for that."

He said he wants people to think of more than just Bollywood when they think of Indian music. He said classical Indian music is unique in that it's improvisational, which can be very exciting.

"It evolves right in front of you. It starts with a slow introduction and picks up the tempo," he said.

"Indian classical music, unlike Western classical music, it's a very important point to underscore, is that is not written. This is all played extemporaneously and it's all improvised," he went on to say. "It makes it a really special experience."

IFAAN hosted its first concert earlier this March, and Chatterjee said about 150 people came out to watch a world-renowned North Indian santoor player. A santoor is a hammer-dulcimer. Based on the success of that event, they are moving forward with a second concert. It's happening on Sunday, August sixth at 4 p.m. at the West Charleston Library.

Ustad Alam Khan will be playing the sarod, which is a string instrument. Performing alongside him will be Pandit Hindole Majumdar on the tabla, which are small drums.

You can buy tickets online or at the door. Tickets are $20 for general admission. College students who purchase their tickets at the door and present a valid college ID can get 50% off.

Chatterjee said all proceeds will go towards bringing more world-renowned Indian classical musicians and artists to the valley.