New Nevada gun law goes into effect July 1

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Starting Saturday, July 1, a new law will require gun dealers in Nevada to include a gun lock when selling or transferring a firearm.

Governor Lombardo signed SB 294 into law, but it remains unclear whether gun dealers will be responsible for covering the cost of the locking devices.

Kris Chanski, the general manager of The Range 702, expressed that this law will not bring significant changes.

"This doesn't really change anything other than we're going to now have a sign that will encourage our customers and notify them that we will be providing a lock with them," Chanski said.

One gun owner is not convinced that this law would have a positive impact. John Spank, a gun owner, voiced his skepticism. "It's just going to cause people to have one more piece of equipment to put on their weapon. It's not going to solve the crime problem," he said.

The gun lock requirement is one of 200 new Nevada laws taking effect this Saturday.