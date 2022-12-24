New Nevada Governor to review three-year budget with proposed raises and funding

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — As the new year begins, incoming Republican Governor Joe Lombardo will take over leadership of Nevada from outgoing Democratic Governor Steve Sisolak.

On January 2nd, Lombardo's team will receive a three-year budget proposal from Sisolak's administration that they will finalize. The proposed budget includes an estimated 10% raise for state employees, with another 5% raise to follow the following year.

In addition to employee raises, the budget also allocates $18 million to educational funding for organizations such as "Spread the Word Nevada" and the UNLV and UNR medical programs.

A total of $50 million will also be given to mental health facilities and housing units. The budget also includes an increase for Medicaid providers, including nursing homes and home health care workers.