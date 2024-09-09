New luxury complex approved for north end of Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A new luxury complex could be coming to Las Vegas Boulevard.

On Wednesday, Clark County commissioners approved plans for the complex, which would be located on 10 acres at Las Vegas Boulevard and Elvis Presley Boulevard, on the north end of the Las Vegas Strip.

Consultant Nancy Amundsen said the project will include two towers that are about 600 feet high. One will be a hotel with 750 units while the other will house 425 multi-family units.

"We've requested that they have short-term, long-term capabilities. The reason for that is sometimes folks will come to the convention center, may stay a little longer. There might be folks that come in to Las Vegas and want to stay a little longer," Amundsen said during a presentation to the Winchester Town Board last month. "In addition, the condo tower, they're looking at that for maybe second homes, maybe have some sort of HOA-type management of it and then have the ability for those to be rented out as well for maybe less than 30 days."

In addition to those units, the complex will also include restaurants, a 3,310-seat theater, a pool, and a 439-foot amusement park ride.

"They haven't figured out exactly what it is, whether it's going to be something that goes up and spins around or something like that," Amundsen said. "They're calling it a ride. Then, we have a plaza around this venue because everything underneath here is going to be parking. We have a plaza and that's the reason we're requesting the outside dining because the plaza is going to have some events."

Clark County

When it comes to parking, developers noted they won't need as many spaces compared to other projects because of the different methods of transportation across the city.

"The LVCVA, every year, comes out with a booklet talking about where people are coming from. There is a whole lot of other things but it talks about transportation and it talks about the types of transportation being used on the Strip," Amundsen explained. "Year after year, they've noticed that the folks that are driving cars, the numbers are going down consistently. The number of people that are taking Uber/Lyft is going up. Taxis is going down a little bit. In addition, we have bus service along the Strip. We have The Boring Company that's coming in and constructing."

Amundsen said they're seeing a 50% reduction in people that are driving here and taking their cars.

However, during the Winchester meeting, several locals spoke out saying parking is a big reason why many people avoid the Strip.

"That's the first thing they say. I feel like if these people had adequate parking for what they want to sell and want people to come that live here, and I know because of the people that live in my condo, they come and they visit but they know they have a parking space at the condo or they wouldn't come," said local Mary Weiss. "So now, all of a sudden, you've got this guy buying this property and he's going to cut his parking? How many people are going to drive in and want to stay at the hotel? I feel like they always cut the parking."

Code mandates the new complex would have to have just over 3,000 spaces. However, developers are looking to reduce parking to about 1,600 spaces.

Amundsen said the project would include modifications to Las Vegas Boulevard.

"The entranceway on the south of side of the project will remain the same. Our main entrance is going to be off of Elvis Presley Boulevard."

Commissioners unanimously approved plans for the project.

"This is fantastic news for the north side of the Strip and we look forward to working with you and the architects in the coming years," Commissioner Tick Segerblom remarked.

That could include approving pedestrian bridges in the future.

"But now, [the LVCVA is] working with this owner and they would like to put a bridge over Elvis Presley Boulevard," Amundsen said. "I just wanted you to see that they are proposed on, they're not part of, the application."

No timeline or budget for construction has been announced, as of the time this article was published.