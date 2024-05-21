New look coming to Las Vegas South Premium Outlets, new retailers announced

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas South Premium Outlets are getting a new look.

On Thursday, officials announced a "center refresh" would begin later this summer.

Some of the improvements include upgrading interior flooring, updating the interior paint scheme throughout the property, and enhancing skylight visibility.

Several new brands have joined the property since the beginning of the year including HeyDude, which opened its first Nevada location at the Las Vegas South Premium Outlets in April.

Round1 Arcade also opened an arcade-only concept, which features exclusive Japanese arcade games.

Center officials said other new stores scheduled to open in the coming months include Five Below, Psycho Bunny, and Billabong.

RVCA will open its first Nevada location at the center while Marshall Retail Group will open its first-ever outlet at the Las Vegas South Premium Outlets.

As of Monday night, center officials haven't rolled out a timeline on how long work would take, how much it would cost, or an exact date when work is scheduled to begin.