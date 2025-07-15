New law streamlines development at Apex Industrial Park in North Las Vegas

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A bill aimed at easing a federal permitting process at the Apex Industrial Park in North Las Vegas has been signed into law.

The bipartisan Apex Area Technical Corrections Act, signed Tuesday by President Donald Trump, streamlines the permitting process for basic utilities and infrastructure at the 18,000-acre industrial complex.

City of North Las Vegas Apex Industrial Park boundary.

Congressman Steven Horsford (D-Nev.) introduced the bill in the House of Representatives, and it passed unanimously in the Senate under Senator Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.).

"The Apex Owners and stakeholders have worked tirelessly with Senator Cortez Masto and the City of North Las Vegas to modernize the Apex Act and streamline the BLM permitting process," said Lisa Cole, In-house Counsel and Vice President of Land Development Associates, LLC.

“Previously, each road and utility right-of-way could take one to three years to secure per project even when in the same location. The Apex Area Technical Corrections Act is a major breakthrough that allows one consolidated permit, saving years while preserving environmental and federal oversight. We’re deeply grateful to Senator Cortez Masto and Congressman Horsford for their leadership in making this long-overdue fix a reality.”

The Apex site was established nearly 40 years ago through the Apex Project, Nevada Land Transfer and Authorization Act of 1989, which transferred Bureau of Land Management land to the chemical company Kerr-McGee and private ownership. However, vital utility corridors remained under federal control, requiring businesses to undergo lengthy permitting processes for basic utilities like sewer, gas and broadband.

While a streamlined permitting process existed in the original law, it only applied when Clark County managed the land. The law was never updated after management transferred to the City of North Las Vegas and the Apex Industrial Park Ownership Association — until Tuesday.

"The City of North Las Vegas strongly supports the Apex Area Technical Corrections Act," said North Las Vegas Mayor Pamela Goynes-Brown.

“This act fast tracks infrastructure development that will lead to quality jobs. In the past, securing BLM rights-of-way for roads, water, power, and other utilities took years for each individual use which delayed progress and investment. This legislation allows for a unified, streamlined process that will save time, reduce redundancy, and unlock Apex’s full potential without compromising environmental review or agency oversight. We thank Senator Cortez Masto and Congressman Horsford for championing this commonsense solution and look forward to continued collaboration to grow our economy and deliver results for North Las Vegas and the region.”

Senator Cortez Masto says the legislation paves the way for job growth and strengthens businesses through increased opportunities for innovation and expansion in Southern Nevada.

The industrial center already hosts major companies including Air Liquide, Crocs and Kroger, with support from more than seven developers including Prologis, Caprock and VanTrust.

The city said once Apex is fully built out, it will support more than 73,000 jobs and create $7 billion of investments over two decades. They said the tax revenue will help support public safety, parks, roads and libraries for nearly 300,000 residents.

