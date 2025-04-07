New Las Vegas Natural History Museum exhibit highlights local artists and Las Vegas culture

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Natural History Museum's newest community exhibit, Harmony in Diversity, features local artists' work celebrating Las Vegas' vibrant culture and natural beauty.

Anyssa Bohanan brings us a look at some of the pieces on display.

The exhibition features more than 50 pieces from more than 40 artists.

"This is actually the exhibit where we've had the most submissions," said Sarah Glenn, marketing manager for the museum. "What's really cool is that when people come to the exhibit, they can scan the QR code and they can actually connect with that person's Instagram, their art pages, anything like that, and really celebrates those local artists right here in the Valley."

In addition to the exhibit, the museum is also hosting a Harmony and Diversity Day, a one-day event that will feature guest artists performing readings, music, dance, and art demonstrations.

The event will take place on April 19 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission for the event is 50% off. You can get your tickets on their website here.

The Harmony in Diversity exhibition is on display at the museum through April 30.