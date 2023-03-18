New Las Vegas childcare center offers affordable childcare

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A new center in the Las Vegas valley hopes to offer families affordable childcare options. It comes as Nevada Legislature declared this week children's week in part to recognize the problem families are having in finding affordable childcare.

Nydia Sanchez is the owner of Learning Space Christian Academy, a childcare center that opened last month. She said affordability has been a key selling point.

"There's just not enough childcare centers that have affordable, quality childcare," said Sanchez. "We do free childcare for anyone that's on Las Vegas Urban League or on any kind of subsidy. So they don't pay a dime out of their pocket."

Sanchez said parents who walk through their doors often don't believe the affordable programs the center offers. She hopes state and federal lawmakers also keep childcare costs a priority.

"They're with us for the first five years of their life, and this is the most important part of their life," said Sanchez.

Magli Navar has been dropping off her son at the center beginning this past week. She said she hasn't been able to get a job because she has to take care of her son. She's happy she can now consider employment options.

"Especially being a young 22-year-old mom, single mom," said Navar. "Formula is expensive. Diapers are expensive. Now I can drop my son off and work hunt and do stuff that I have to do."

Noemi Nieto is a parent who also works at the center. She said before finding Learning Space Christian Academy, she struggled to pay for childcare.

"One of the struggles is being able to find someone with your child, and then the other struggle is finding something with good cost," said Nieto. "Luckily, this place has blessed me with a job and a place to watch my child. Before I came here, I was paying close to $600 a month — and I was probably one of the lucky ones to pay that much."

Learning Space Christian Academy enrolls up to 50 students. You can find more information here.