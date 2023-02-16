State leaders meet to address ongoing issues with childcare

Seventy-four percent of nevada children do not have access to childcare. That's just one of the many findings in a new report from the Governor's Workforce Development Board.

13 Action News spoke to one parent about what he's done to make sure his kids get the care they need.

The annual cost for childcare is often more than the cost of in-state college tuition in nevada. That's according to the governor's workforce development board.

One parent wednesday who says, parents just have to do their homework to avoid the big costs.

Jack Wang lives in Henderson - he and his wife have two children. The youngest is 7 months old and needs childcare.

But as most parents here in nevada and across the country have experienced childcare comes with a hefty price tag that creates a lack of access. He says he and his wife were given an incentive at work to help with costs.

"Taxed advantage accounts, like a dependent care account that we're able to contribute to from our employers. That's still capped at $5,000 a year," said Wang.

But he says that's not nearly enough to cover childcare costs in one year. The price of $5K would only cover the first 3 or 4 months.

At least it's something he says, but wang had to look for an additional option. He says he found specialized care in a more intimate setting...

"Versus costs…where sometimes they'll be caring for 6 or 8 other infants…where maybe they'll be shuffled around in exchange for paying a lower cost."

Access and affordability are just some of the issues state officials are trying to address. The Governor's Workforce Development Board met today at the Grant Sawyer State building in Las Vegas. - All to review and discuss many other key problematic findings with childcare across our state. They also listened virtually to parents and businesses...

One mother says she's trying to make ends meet, while paying $17,000 every year for childcare. She said she's essentially working just to pay for the care.......

The board's goal is to finalize a childcare policy report identifying solutions for the many of these ongoing struggles…

Next step…board members will give the childcare policy report to state lawmakers during the current legislative session.