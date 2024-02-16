New indoor theme park coming to Henderson

HENDERSON (KTNV) — Henderson is getting a new indoor theme park.

A Utah company behind the Rush Funplex centers, which can be found in various states, plans to build on a four-plus-acre site just east of site where the old Fiesta Henderson casino once stood.

The complex would feature multiple attractions, including bowling, go karts, an arcade, and other amenities.

During its meeting Thursday, the Henderson Planning Commission approved the proposed complex, which could open as soon as the summer of 2025.

Anna Marie Binder lives in the Fiesta Park development near the empty lot where the Funplex will sit. Her house is just steps from the site.

"We're excited," Binder said. "We don't like that being an empty lot."

There will be some noise from construction and from patrons coming and going once the facility is built, but Binder says she and most of her immediate neighbors are accepting of the development. The facility will also be only one-story, so views of the Strip in the distance won't be disturbed, she says.

"That's the highlight of why most of us bought our homes here," she told me.

Rush Funplexes have come under some scrutiny recently. In September, the company was hit with a $167,000 fine by the Department of Labor. That was over some child labor laws that the department said were broken in New York and Utah.

"There were some rules that we didn't know about," owner Matt Gertge said. "We corrected some things and we're moving forward."

The violations included allowing some teens to work longer hours that what was allowed.

With his eye to the future, Gertge says he might even look to expand to other areas of the Las Vegas Valley.

As for what will eventually go up at the old Fiesta site, well, that's still up in the air. The city is still accepting requests for proposals for that 35-acre site.